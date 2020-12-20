Glory: Romania’s Benjamin Adegbuyi Knocks out Morocco’s Badr Hari

Spread the love

Morocco’s kickboxing champion Badr Hari lost his Glory fight tonight against Romania’s heavyweight fighter Benjamin Adegbuyi, a two-time heavyweight title challenger on Saturday.

Badr Hari lost the fight during the third round. Benjamin Adegbui finished the fight with a strong kick into the face, knocking out Badr Hari’s aspiration to make his comeback after a few defeats in the Glory competition.

Badr Hari made a great start during the fight, dominating the first and second round. Hari also put Benjamin Adegbuyi down.

Hari’s performance changed in the third round, opening a room for his opponent to win the fight.

Today’s defeat against Adegbuyi follows his defeat against Rico Verhoven in December 2019, due to a leg injury that prevented him from finishing the match.

Ever since, Badr Hari worked out intensively on a daily basis, promising his fans a victory.

Dutch media Telegraf reported in March that Badr Hari wanted a rematch against Rico in mid-2021.

Rico also defeated Hari during a fight in 2016, causing him a shoulder injury.

The champion announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 19, asking his fans to take the virus seriously and remain cautious for their safety.