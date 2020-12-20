Dominica Supports US Recognition of Morocco’s Western Sahara Sovereignty

The Caribbean country is among a long list of states who expressed full support for the US decision, reaffirming that Western Sahara belongs to Morocco.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Commonwealth of Dominica has expressed support for the US decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The US decision to open a consulate in Dakhla, southern Morocco, also earned support from the Caribbean country.

Dominican foreign ministry said the US decision “solidifies the Moroccan character of the Sahara.”

The country also reiterated support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan. Morocco submitted the autonomy initiative to the Security Council in 2007, suggesting making Western Sahara a semi-autonomous region under Morocco’s sovereignty.

Under the plan, the Sahrawi population would manage their social, economic, and political affairs while Morocco would handle the region’s diplomacy and defense.

The Autonomy Plan is earning support from the international community, emphasizing that the initiative is the only basis for a solution to end the Western Sahara conflict.

“The Sahara has always been Moroccan and will remain an integral part of the Kingdom of Morocco,” the statement concluded.

A growing list of countries have expressed full support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara and the US decision to open a consulate in the region.

The list of countries includes the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Antigua and Barbuda, and Haiti, among others.

Similarly, a growing list of countries have expressed support for Morocco’s actions in Guerguerat, following the Polisario Front’s decision to send militias to carry out illegal protests in the region.

The protesters caused a serious blockade beginning October 21, prompting international concerns.

Morocco’s government sent the Royal Armed Forces to restore goods and people movement in the region.