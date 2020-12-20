Morocco’s Abderrazak Hamdallah Top Scorer at AFC Champions League

The recent win adds another achievement to Abderazzak Hamdallah’s spectacular football repertoire.

Rabat – Morocco’s international football player, Abderrazak Hamdallah, has clinched the 2020 AFC Champions League Top Scorer award.

Hamdallah, who plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, finished the tournament with seven goals.

With the award, Hamdallah became the first Moroccan player to take home the top scorer prize.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced Hamdallah’s win.

The football player contributed to his club’s qualification to the semi-finals of the AFC.

In addition to this award, Hamdallah has also won the top scorer title in the Saudi League for two consecutive years.

Hamdallah also won the Qatari League Top Scorer award while playing for El Jaish Sports Club during the 2015-2016 season.

Hamdallah celebrated his title with his fans on Instagram, announcing he won the AFC Champions League Top Scorer in 2020.

The football player wrote on his social networks “Alhamdulillah” (thanks God).

The recent title is the latest win in his growing list of achievements that the Moroccan player earned over the past decade.

Hamdalah’s performances have been spectacular.

The football player’s first season of professional football in 2011 marked his triumph when he finished as the second top scorer of the Moroccan football league. In 2012, Hamdallah earned the top scorer title despite only playing half of the season due to his transfer to Norwegian club Aalesunds FK.

In 2013-2014, Hamdallah earned the Best Player title and finished second in the top scorers ranking in Norway.

Hamdallah’s performance in the Norwegian league allowed him to secure a two-year contract with the Chinese club Guangzhou R&F.

After his experience in China and finishing among the top three scorers for two consecutive years, Hamdallah began playing in the Gulf.