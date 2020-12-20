Morocco, DRC to Hold Joint Meeting in 2021 to Develop Solid Cooperation

Morocco’s foreign minister said that the DRC is full of enormous potentialities, which will enable the African country to boost its development.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said the relations between his country and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are “solid and secular.”

The good relations between the two countries are based on active and effective solidarity, the Moroccan foreign minister said during a press briefing with his Congolese counterpart, Marie Tumba Nzeza.

The briefing followed the official opening of the DRC’s consulate general in Dakhla, southern Morocco.

Bourita expressed satisfaction with DRC’s move saying that Morocco was present in the key phases of the history of Congo.

He said Morocco’s presence was “always an act of solidarity and brotherhood and support for national unity and territorial integrity.”

The Moroccan foreign minister said the ties between the two countries have been strong, extending back to the era of the late King Mohammed V and late sovereign Hassan II and including today under the reign of King Mohammed VI.

Bourita also recalled the first participation of Morocco in a peacekeeping operation in the DRC in 1960.

The minister said King Mohammed VI and the DRC President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi continue the same spirit of “solidarity and fraternity.”

More than 900 Moroccans are mobilized in the country for peacekeeping operations.

Morocco has long been a contributor to UN peacekeeping missions with more than 2,100 uniformed volunteers.

UN peacekeeping spokesman, Nick Birnback has paid tribute to Morocco’s peacekeeping operation saying the North African country “has been an essential partner of the United Nations peacekeeping operations for many years.”

Birnback thanked Morocco’s peacekeepers for their commitment to preserving international peace and security, especially in Africa.

In addition to Morocco’s contribution to peacekeeping, Bourita also recalled Morocco’s support for the DRC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled King Mohammed VI’s order to include DRC among the African countries to receive a batch of medical supplies to face the pandemic.

More than 25 African countries benefited from Morocco’s initiative

Bourita said talks between Morocco and DRC led to the decision to increase the number of Moroccan scholarships to Congolese students from 50 to 150.

The scholarships will help increase cooperation in the fields of agriculture, fishing, renewable energies, and medicine.

The Morocco-DRC joint committee will take place in May or June of 2021 in the capital of Kinshasa. Preparation for the committee meetings will take place earlier next year, Bourita announced.

Morocco and DRC will also organize a forum of businessmen in parallel with the joint committee.

The official said that DRC is full of potentialities, which will help development efforts as part of the South-South cooperation.

Moroccan-Congolese cooperation could become a model of active partnership between the public and private actors, concluded the Moroccan official.