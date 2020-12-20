New COVID-19 Strain Urges Netherlands, Belgium to Suspend Flights with UK

Experts do not think the new strain of the pandemic is deadlier but acknowledge the new variant spreads more rapidly.

Rabat – British scientists announced on Saturday that a new strain of COVID-19 is spreading faster in the country.

Netherlands and Belgium decided to suspend flights with the UK in efforts to avoid the spread of the new strain of COVID-19.

The decision comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged there is a new strain of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the newly identified strain is 70% more infectious and can spread faster.

Johnson reassured citizens the new strain is not thought to be deadlier, emphasizing the efficiency of the coronavirus vaccine.

Sky News reported that the UK PM said 350,000 people across the country received their first dose of the vaccine.

He said a “significant” number of the UK population will be vaccinated by spring.

“Things will be radically different for our country by Easter,” Johnson said.

In response, Dutch and Belgium governments announced their decision to ban all flights from the UK.

Belgium will also suspend train trips from the UK starting Sunday at midnight.

The Netherlands said the ban will remain in effect until January first.

The UK is among the countries with thousands of new COVID-19 cases daily.

Statistics show the UK recorded two million COVID-19 cases, including 67,075 deaths.

The world recorded 76.4 million COVID-19 cases, including 43.1 million recoveries, and 1.69 million deaths.

Morocco, which has not yet started its vaccine campaign, is also among the countries reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases daily.

To date, Morocco has reported 415,226 COVID-19 cases, including 6,909 deaths, and 375,623 recoveries.