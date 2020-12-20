Morocco Confirms 1,899 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths in 24 Hours

Spread the love

Rabat – In order to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in Morocco, the Ministry of Health continues to test as many people as possible. The ministry reported that 11,457 tests turned out negative in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, Morocco has tested more than 3.8 million people.

The Ministry of Health today confirmed that Morocco has recorded 1,899 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The daily increase has led to a total number of 417,125 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 epidemic claimed another 48 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total COVID-19-related death toll to 6,957. Morocco’s fatality rate is currently still 1.7%.

Morocco’s healthcare sector today has 32,014 active cases receiving treatment. Out of the total active cases, 1,071 are in critical condition in intensive care units across the country. Out of those patients receiving intensive care, 95 had to be intubated while 729 patients received non-invasive breathing support through ventilators.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a heavy impact across the world, with hundreds of thousands of new cases still being recorded every day. WHO data shows that so far over 75 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, leading to nearly 1.7 million COVID-19 related deaths. The WHO reported that 795,942 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

New reported COVID-19 cases by region

Morocco’s largest city, Casablanca, continues to be the worst-hit region by COVID-19 in the country with 474 new cases in the city alone. Home to more than 3 million people, the Casablanca-Settat region reported another 641 cases and 13 deaths.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region, home to Morocco’s capital Rabat, recorded 309 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 new deaths. Sale is the worst hit city in the region with 98 new cases and 7 deaths. Kenitra follows with 83 news cases and no deaths. The largest city Rabat remains relatively less impacted, with 48 new cases and one death.

In the north, medical authorities in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region was the third worst-hit region in the country. It reported 260 new cases and 7 new deaths to the Ministry of Health on Sunday. More than half of the local cases were reported in Tanger (87) and Tetouan (72.)

The Marrakesh-Safi region today reported 190 new cases and 5 deaths amid deep economic malaise caused by the absence of tourism in the famous city. Marrakesh reported 113 out of the 190 total new cases in the region.

The Souss-Massa region in the heart of the country reported 164 new cases and one new fatality because of the epidemic. Agadir recorded 57 new cases while Inezgane- Ait Melloul registered 39. The one casualty in the region was reported from Tiwnit where 24 new cases were also registered.

In the Draa-Tafilalet region authorities registered 73 new cases and one additional COVID-19-related death.

The Fez-Meknes region witnessed 70 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new fatalities. Fez reported 26 new cases while all other cities in the region faced less than a dozen cases each.

The Oriental region in Morocco’s east registered 69 new cases and three new fatalities.

In the Beni Mellal-Khenifra region, the Ministry reported 40 new cases and one death.

Morocco’s southern provinces of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab reported 41 and 9 new cases respectively, while thankfully reporting no COVID-19-related deaths over the last 24 hours.

The central region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 33 additional COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.