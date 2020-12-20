New COVID-19 Strain: Morocco Suspends Flights With UK

The decision follows similar announcements from EU states, who are also fearing the spread of the new COVID-19 strain among their populations.

Rabat – Morocco’s government has decided to suspend all flights with the UK, starting from the night of Sunday amid the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19.

The government said that the decision comes against the backdrop of urgent preventive measures to ensure safety of people and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Moroccan decision follows the announcement of several countries.

Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium have all decided to halt flights with the UK.

BBC reported that the EU is convening a meeting Monday to discuss a response against the new variant of COVID-19.

On Saturday, UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the new strain of COVID-19 is 70% more infectious.

Health experts, however, do not think the new varian is as deadly.

BBC quoted Health Secretary Matt Hancock, as saying that the new strain of the COVID-19 “was out of control.”

“This was an incredibly difficult end to frankly an awful ear,” Hanckock said.

The World Health Organization expressed concerns, saying it is in direct contacts with UK officials .

WHO said that nine instances of the same strain had been detected in Denmark, Australia, and in the Netherlands.

WHO’s emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, said that several other countries reported strains that “carry some of the genetic changes seen in the UK.”

To date, the UK reported two million COVID-19 cases, including 67,075 deaths.

The UK was among the first countries, who started anti-COVID-19 vaccines. Fear and frustration, however, continue amid the rapid spread of the pandemic.