El AI Airlines to Operate 1st Flight Between Morocco-Israel Tuesday

Israeli state carrier EI AI Airlines is expected to operate its first flight from Israel to Morocco on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that the flight that is expected to land in Rabat is set to carry a joint US-Israeli delegation.

Bloomberg reported last week that US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will lead the US-Israeli delegation to Morocco this week.

The alleged visit seeks to mark Israel-Morocco’s decision to re-establish diplomatic relations.

Al Jazeera reported that national security adviser Meir Ben-Sabbat will lead the Israeli delegation.

On December 10, King Mohammed VI announced Morocco’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

In the announcement, the King said that Morocco and Israel will work to open liaison offices that were operational between 1994 and 2002.

The decision also includes the opening of direct flights between Morocco and Israel, as well as cooperation in different fields, including trade.

The Moroccan decision raised eybrows from activists rejecting the resumption of relations with Israel due to the Palestinian cause.

Despite criticism about “betraying” Palestine, King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan government have insisted that Morocco’s position on the Palesinian cause remains “unchanged.”

Morocco also believes that the decision will help Rabat to defend the two-sate solution as the only basis to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Following news of the Morocco-Israel agreement, King Mohammed VI had a phone call with Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas to reaffirm Rabat’s support for Palestinians and their legitimate rights.

“Morocco always places the Palestinian issue in the rank of the Moroccan Sahara issue, and Morocco’s work to consolidate its Moroccanness will never be, neither today nor in the future, at the expense of the Palestinian people’s struggle for their legitimate rights,” the King said.

The December 10 decision also marked the US proclamation that Trump signed to recognize Morocco’s full sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The US also announced a decision to open a consulate in Morocco’s Dakhla, reflecting its full support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.

The US also vowed to boost cooperation in all fields, seeking to contribute to the development of southern provinces in favor of their locals.

In addition to El AI, Israir also expressed its eagerness to launch weekly flights between Morocco and Israel.

The airlines expect the flights to be popular among Israeli customers.