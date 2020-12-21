Israel-Morocco, Netanyahu Thanks King Mohammed VI for ‘Brave Decision’

Netanyahu said Morocco’s decision to re-establish ties with Israel is historic.

Rabat – Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat will lead the Israeli delegation set to travel to Morocco along with US presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

The Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu on Monday, saying that his security adviser Ben-Shabbat will accompany Kushner.

He said his adviser and the US aide will meet King Mohammed VI.

Netanyahu asked Kushner to convey his “warmest regards and the regards of the entire people of Israel for the brave and important historic decision he has made.”

The prime minister’s statement followed Morocco’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

King Mohammed VI announced Morocco’s decision on December 10, marking the US’ announcement that it recognizes Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Netanyahu’s statement expressing satisfaction over the move is not the first of its kind.

After the Moroccan decision, Netanyahu said he believed that this “historic day” would come.

“I’ve always worked for it,” Netanyahu said at a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on December 10.

He said the people of Morocco and the Jewish people have had warm relationships in the modern period.

“Hundreds of thousands of Moroccan Jews came to Israel and they formed a human bridge between our two countries and our two peoples, of sympathy, of respect, of fondness and love,” Netanyahu said.

Observers expect Kushner and Ben-Shabbat will arrive in Morocco through the first flight from Israel on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that it expects Israeli carrier El Al Airlines to operate its flight from Israel to Morocco on Tuesday.

