Morocco Confirms 30 More COVID-19-Related Deaths

The health ministry said that the number of critical cases stands at 1,039.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed today 30 more deaths, bringing the country’s total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 to 7,030. The mortality rate remains at 1.7%.

Health officials also confirmed 2,646 new COVID-19 cases today. The total number of COVID-19 cases Morocco has confirmed since the start of the outbreak reached 420,648.

The number of recoveries is increasing, reaching 382,925 with 2,791 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 1.7%.

Active cases are still high. There are 30,693 current infections in Morocco.

The number of critical cases lowered slightly, to 1,039, the Ministry of Health said. These cases include 187 patients identified as carriers within the last 24 hours. Throughout the country, 81 patients are under intubation, while 698 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Casablanca remains one of the cities most affected by COVID-19, registering 898 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Casablanca-Settat region confirmed a total of 1,219 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (378), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (344), Souss-Massa (180), and the Oriental (160).

The Marrakech Safi region recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (76), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (54), Draa-Tafilalet (36), Guelmim Oued Noun (31), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (22), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (4).