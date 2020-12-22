King Mohammed VI Receives Jared Kushner & Israel Security Adviser

Spread the love

King Mohammed VI received today US Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat at Rabat’s Royal Palace, according to a Royal Cabinet statement.

The US-Israel high level delegation also included US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avrahm Berkowitz.

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan of Morocco accompanied King Mohammed VI during the meeting.

The King reiterated full satisfaction with the phone call he held with US President Donald Trump on December 10. The date marks the US’ decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

During the call, King Mohammed VI announced Morocco’s decision to re-establish official diplomatic relations with Israel.

The measures include the promotion of a cooperative dynamic and innovative bilateral economy, and plans to reopen liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv.

During today’s meeting, King Mohammed VI congratulated Kushner for the “substantial work accomplished since his visit to Morocco in May 2018, which made it possible to achieve this historic turning point in favor of Morocco’s territorial integrity,” and for his efforts to ensure regional peace in the Middle East.

King Mohammed VI also spoke to Meir Ben-Shabbat on the special ties with the Moroccan Jewish community.

The Royal Cabinet statement also said that the meeting between the King, Ben-Shabbat, and Kushner served as an opportunity to reaffirm that the states will fully implement all decisions and measures announced during King Mohammed VI’s December 10 phone call with Trump.

The cabinet concluded the statement by reiterating Morocco’s position regarding the Palestinian cause. Morocco considers that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can only come to an end through negotiations between Israel and Palestine that lead to a two-state solution to ensure peace and security.

At the end of the meeting, Israel, Morocco, and the US signed a joint declaration.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani signed the document with Jared Kushner and Meir Ben-Shabbat.