Vigeo Eiris, Sustainalytics Award Morocco’s OCP 2 New ESG Ratings

Both agencies evaluate the performance of companies and their contribution to sustainable development.

Rabat – International environmental, social, and governance (ESG) assessment firms Vigeo Eiris and Sustainalytics awarded Morocco’s phosphate company OCP two new ratings for its sustainability performance.

Vigeo Eiris named OCP as a top performer, confirming the Moroccan company’s embrace of sustainable development, the group said in a press release.

OCP ranked third in the world out of a total of 206 international companies in the mining and metals sector and first among companies in emerging economies.

Quoting data from Vigeo Eiris, OCP said the assessment of its general performance increased by 27 points compared to 2019.

The phosphates company received a score of 66/100, demonstrating an “advanced level of performance” worldwide, the press release explained.

On the other hand, the level of ESG risk Sustainalytics assigned to OCP dropped “sharply,” to 27.4.

The risk rating accounts for two dimensions, including the industry’s level of exposure to ESG risks and how well management is able to address these risks.

The Sustainalytics report ranked OCP as a top performer among the 53 companies it evaluated in the “agricultural chemicals” category.

Sustainalytics distinguished OCP’s ESG management as “strong,” the highest distinction the firm offers.

For OCP, such “outstanding results” recognize both its “commitment for a sustainable future” and its “leadership in sustainable development, social and community engagement.”