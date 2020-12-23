US, Israel, Morocco Commend Joint Declaration, Vow to Abide By Agreement

For the US, recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara amounts to duly supporting the first country to recognize the US.

Rabat – US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer is full of praise after Morocco and Israel officialized the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Fischer said King Mohammed VI demonstrated once again his visionary leadership “that will place the region on a promising trajectory.”

King Mohammed VI received Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and Israel’s Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat as the two visited Morocco on Tuesday to officialize the resumption of ties between Morocco and Israel..

The meeting, held at the Royal Palace in Rabat, marked the signing of a joint declaration between Israel, Morocco and the US. The document emphasizes the importance of the establishment of relations between Rabat and Tel Aviv for regional peace and security.

According to Ambassador Fisher, the first direct flight between Israel and Morocco was an “inspiring event that charted a new course for two great nations.”

He said that Israel, the US, and Morocco share the same goal: “To spread stability, security and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa. Now our cooperation will get stronger.”

Kushner echoed the same sentiment. He expressed his satisfaction with the Morocco-Israel rapprochement, saying he is grateful to King Mohammed VI and his leadership.

Recalling Trump’s words during his decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, Kushner said the US will never forget that the North African country was the first country to recognize a newly independent US.

Kushner also applauded the vitality of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a credible and serious proposal to ensure a lasting solution to the Western Sahara conflict.

“Real autonomy is the only feasible option,” Kushner said.

He also called on the parties to the conflict to engage in the UN-led political process to move forward in the negotiation process.

For his part, Israel’s Ben-Shabbat emphasized the importance of the Moroccan decision to establish ties with Israel.

Speaking in Darija (Moroccan Arabic), the Israeli top official expressed gratitude to Moroccans for the resumption of diplomatic relations with Israel.

He also said he takes pride in being raised in a Jewish-Moroccan family.

He also emphasized the importance of the first direct commercial flight from Israel to Morocco, which brought the US-Israeli delegation from Tel Aviv to Rabat.

He described the first Israel-Morocco flight as a “historical moment” that will promote peace and political dialogue in the Middle East and North Africa.

In a press briefing following the signing of the declaration, Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita noted the joint declaration testified to the parties’ commitment to furthering their cooperation.

“The agreement stipulates that the parties fulfill their obligations fully and that other steps should be taken before the end of January,” Bourita said.