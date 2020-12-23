Morocco Maintains Over 91% COVID-19 Recovery Rate as Cases Reach 423,214

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 2,566 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 423,214 as of Wednesday, December 23, at 6 p.m.

Furthermore, Moroccan health authorities announced 2,970 recoveries and 56 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recoveries in the country reached 385,895, while the number of fatalities stands at 7,086. The figures represent a 91.2% national recovery rate and a 1.7% fatality rate.

Morocco currently counts 30,233 active COVID-19 cases, including 934 patients who are suffering from severe or critical symptoms. Of all patients in severe or critical condition, 82 are under intubation and 564 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories excluded 13,399 suspected COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak in March, 3,915,740 tests for COVID-19 on suspected cases have come back negative.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to record the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in Morocco. In the past 24 hours, health authorities in the region confirmed 1,037 new infections and 30 coronavirus-related deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra reported the second-largest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 392 infections, followed by Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (300 new cases), Marrakech-Safi (219), Souss-Massa (190), and the Oriental region (124).

The regions of Fez-Meknes (73 new cases), Draa-Tafilalet (70), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (68), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (48), Guelmim-Oued Noun (42), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (three) remain the least affected regions in Morocco.