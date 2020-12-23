Video: Security Adviser of Israel Thanks Moroccans in Fluent Darija

“I have nothing to hide, you can see the joy on my face, Meir Ben Shabbat stated.

Rabat – Israel’s Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat stunned Moroccans across the world on Tuesday, with his fluent Darija, the Moroccan Arabic dialect.

The Israeli official chose to speak in Darija as a symbolic sign of coexistence and attachment to his origin.

Ben Shabbat co-led the US-Israeli delegation to Morocco with Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. During the visit, both officials met with King Mohammed VI and Moroccan officials.

The meeting ended with the signing of a Joint Declaration by Morocco, Israel, and US, where the countries vowed commitment to strengthen relations. The Joint Declaration also officialized the establishment of relations between Israel and Morocco.

Commenting on the signing, Ben Shabbat extended his thanks to all Moroccans, expressing joy for Rabat’s decision to reestablish full diplomatic ties with Israel.

رئيس البعثة الإسرائيلية الى المغرب مائير بن شبات، من اصول مغربية، يتوجه بكلمة بالمغربية الدارجة قائلا: “اخواننا المغاربة، معا سنغير ملامح المنطقة بما يخدم شعبينا وشعوب جوارنا. نتطلع الى استضافتكم في اسرائيل” 🇮🇱🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/jJdZ5rjN2y — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) December 22, 2020

“Everything can be read on my face and comes out of my heart full of joy,” Ben Shabbat said in Darija. He recalled that he is a son of a family of immigrants of Moroccan origin. Ben Shabat said his family relaties, including brothers and sisters, were born, raised, and studied in Morocco.

Meir Ben Shabbat paid tribute to King Mohammed VI for his courage that allowed the resumption of relations between Morocco and Israel.

“Morocco and Israel can play an important role in bringing change in the region, serving the interests of the Moroccan and Isaeli peoples, but also those of the entire region, Ben Shabbat said.”

Jared Kushner also thanked Morocco for its decision to establish contacts with Israel, stating that he appreciated King Mohammed VI’s visionary leadership.

The meeting also served as an opportunity for Moroccans to commend the US for its milestone decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. The US will also open a consulate in Dakhla, southern Morocco as part of its full support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The country has also vowed to boost investments in Morocco, including in southern provinces.