‘Al Hoceima, Manarat Al Moutawassit’ Program Develops Region

Al Hoceima has gained significant development momentum, thanks to the projects of the "Al Hoceima, Manarat Al Moutawassit" program.

The province of Al Hoceima is witnessing significant growth partly due to the many major development projects that are part of the “Al Hoceima, Manarat Al Moutawassit” development program.

The “Al Hoceima, Manarat Al Moutawassit” is a spatial development program, launched by King Mohammed VI in 2015, that functions five main pillars. The program focuses on construction and renovation and promoting social environments. Furthermore, it realizes projects that protect the environment and managing risks, reinforcing infrastructure, and developing religious areas.

The development program sought to develop the province’s rural and urban zones and rebuild after the 2004 tragedy caused by the earthquake in Al Hoceima province. It also aimed to support the province’s urban and demographic development, promote its economic position, and enhance the citizen’s living conditions while preserving its environment.

The “Al Hoceima, Manarat Al Moutawassit” development program is financed jointly by the Ministry of Transport and the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region. The two partners have allocated a total budget of MAD 6.5 billion.

The development program has realized more than a thousand projects that cover several sectors. Some projects have been completed while others are still under development. The projects hope to promote equality in the province and allow every resident access to basic infrastructure.

The program aims to benefit all citizens of the province of Al Hoceima. The program’s projects support young people, women, vulnerable people, students, and athletes, impacting the region positively.

The program constructed and renovated new hospitals, a large stadium, nearby public parks, and schools, as well as several cultural, sport, and social centers.

The program’s ambitious projects positively affected many rural areas. The program connected remote areas with accessible drinking water and the program oversaw the construction of several urban rehabilitation projects. In addition, it constructed a new set of roads and highways to promote the area and local products and strengthen the road network connecting rural zones with several cities and provinces.

The “Al Hoceima, Manarat Al Moutawassit” program has set itself the ambitious goal to improve the business climate in the province and attract more major projects and investments while boosting its tourism sector.

In 2017, Morocco launched a 170-kilometer road project in Al Hoceima as part of the “Al Hoceima, Manarat Al Moutawassit” development program. The construction project required a budget of 714 MAD, which the ministry of Transport and the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region funded.

In 2018, the minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistic and Water Abdelkader Amara launched an important road project as part of the “Al Hoceima Manarat Al Moutawassit” development program. The project aimed to help improve the region’s socio-economic conditions, facilitate access to the Mediterranean bypass, enhance road safety in the Al Hoceima province, and its tourism potential.