FlyArgo Polish Helicopter Manufacturer to Expand in Southern Morocco

Spread the love

Polish aeronautical company FlyArgo has decided to expand and invest in Morocco’s southern provinces.

The company, specialized in manufacturing light multi-usage helicopters, chose to invest in Morocco for the country’s political stability, said FlyArgo Chairman Krzysztof Majkowski.

Majkowski announced his company’s decision during a meeting with Morocco’s Ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun.

“The company’s choice to set up a factory in Morocco is mainly due to its political stability, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and the investment climate offered by the kingdom,” he said.

Morocco’s position as a gateway to the African market also encouraged FlyArgo to invest in the country, the Polish businessman added.

During their meeting, Majkowski and Atmoun signed a joint declaration to formalize FlyArgo’s project to invest in Morocco.

The Polish company took the decision after a series of meetings with the Moroccan envoy to Warsaw, who explained the advantages that foreign companies investing in Morocco benefit from.

FlyArgo will expand in Morocco through establishing a helicopter production factory. The company’s light air vehicles are mainly used in the fields of health — to provide emergency medical care — and agriculture.

Ambassador Atmoun welcomed the Polish company’s decision, saying it will further boost economic ties between Morocco and Poland.

He announced an upcoming visit in February 2021 of representatives from FlyArgo and the Polish Development Fund to Morocco’s southern provinces.

According to Atmoun, the state-owned Polish Development Fund will co-finance FlyArgo’s expansion in Morocco.

Read also: Polish Companies Express Interest in Expanding Into Morocco