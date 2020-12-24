Brussels Chief Rabbi, Israel-Morocco Deal Giant Step Towards Regional Peace

The Rabbi said coexistence is part of Moroccans’ DNA.

Rabat – Brussels’ Grand Rabbi Albert Guigui described Morocco’s decision to establish ties with Israel as a giant step in the service of a “virtuous dynamic for peace.”

Speaking to Moroccan state media, the Rabbi lauded King Mohammed VI’s “great courage” in promoting dialogue and harmony between people

“This is a momentum set in motion not only for the good of the Palestinians and Israelis to restore peace among themselves, but for all peace-loving peoples,” he said.

The King said the Moroccan decision is a fundamental element for the future construction of the peaceful and prosperous Middle East.

A native of Meknes, the Rabbi expressed his abiding love for Morocco.

Guigui said although he left Morocco 50 years ago, the country still holds a special place in his heart.

“Here we always talk about living together and tolerance, but in Morocco you will never hear someone talk about living together because living together is a daily occurrence. It’s part of the DNA of Moroccans,” the Rabbi argued.

The Rabbi’s message comes a few days after Morocco and Israel officialized their decision to re-establish relations.

US Senior National Adviser Jared Kushner and Israel’s Security Adviser signed a joint Declaration with Morocco on Tuesday, vowing to abide by all agreements that seek to promote regional peace in the region.

Morocco and Israel will also work to open their liaison offices, which were operational until 2002.

The agreement between Morocco and Israel also includes direct flights, which will open in two to three months..

Trade, agriculture and civil aviation are also part of the future cooperation between the two countries.

The decision to re-establish ties with Israel also strengthened Morocco-US cooperation.

The US recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, and vowed to open a consulate in Dakhla, southern Morocco.

Washington has also promised to boost investments in Morocco, especially by contributing to human development initiatives and infrastructure reforms in the southern provinces.