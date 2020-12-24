Morocco’s INDH Completes 62 Human Development Projects Near Fez

Spread the love

Morocco’s National Initiative of Human Development (INDH) has completed phase 3 of human development-focused projects in the province of Moulay Yaacoub, located 21 km northwest of Fez.

This initiative aims primarily at stimulating Moroccan human capital.

INDH’s projects follow the instructions of King Mohammed VI, whose Throne Day speech in September 2018 called on the Moroccan government to multiply its efforts on the human capital and human growth fronts.

The projects are expected to aid vulnerable segments of Moulay Yaacoub residents, improving their social and economic situation.

The 2,89 million dollars human development plan in Moulay Yaacoub was completed in the year 2019-2020 and went through three parts.

The first part dealt with the nutrition of women and kids. It required $585,376 in food and medical equipment, alongside educational activities for women and newborn babies.

The second phase is associated with improving primary education in rural areas. INDH invested $3,38 million in this phase, with an eye on creating many opportunities for vulnerable kids and women as well as creating new jobs for a host of unemployed people.

As for the last part, it tackled issues of school dropout by encouraging and funding the education of children from vulnerable, low-income families. The project afforded a number of students with all the necessary equipment for their primary education, including school transportation.

This phase cost $3,63 million and benefited more than 70,116 students living in harsh conditions.

This initiative created 42 new jobs as child caregivers and afforded more opportunities for kids from “unfortunate” backgrounds.