As Vaccination Campaign Looms, Morocco Counts 30,006 Active COVID-19 Cases

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 2,650 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 425,864 as of Thursday, December 24, at 6 p.m.

Furthermore, Moroccan health authorities announced 2,833 recoveries and 44 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recoveries in the country reached 388,728, while the number of fatalities stands at 7,130.

The numbers represent a 91.3% national recovery rate and a 1.7% fatality rate.

Morocco currently counts 30,006 active COVID-19 cases, including 934 patients who are suffering from severe or critical symptoms.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to record the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in Morocco. In the past 24 hours, health authorities in the region confirmed 936 new infections and 19 coronavirus-related deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra reported the second-largest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 408 infections. Following are Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (344 new cases), Souss-Massa (229), Marrakech-Safi (227), and the Oriental region (168).

Meanwhile, the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra reported 79, Fez-Meknes (77 new cases), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (69),Guelmim-Oued Noun (56), Draa-Tafilalet (53), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab registered only four new cases. They are also home to the country’s lowest infection figures since the beginning of the pandemic.