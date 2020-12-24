Pompeo: US Begins Process to Establish Consulate in Morocco’s Dakhla

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Rabat – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the beginning of the process to establish a US consulate in Dakhla, southern Morocco.

Pompeo announced the news in a tweet today, emphasizing the inauguration of “a virtual presence post effective immediately.”

The US official announced his country’s determination to promote economic and social development in favor of the region’s population.

The beginning of the process comes just a few weeks after the US announced its decision to open a consulate in Dakhla, one of the major cities in Morocco’s southern provinces.

On December 10, US President Trump informed King Mohammed VI of the decision after recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The US officialized its move through a proclamation that Trump signed on December 10.

US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner expressed satisfaction with the move during his visit to Morocco on Tuesday.

The visit also served to officialize Morocco’s decision to establish ties with Israel.

The US, Morocco, and Israel signed a joint declaration, commiting to abide by all provisions in the statement.

In the joint declaration, Morocco and Israel vowed to establish full contacts and collaborate in different fields, including trade and civil aviation, among others.

The agreement also covers the opening of liaison offices between the two countries and the launch of direct flights between Morocco and Israel in the next two or three months in 2021.

The declaration also seeks to strengthen the solid cooperation between Morocco and the US in different fields.

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced that its country is set to finance investments in Morocco worth at least $3 billion over the next four years.

During Kushner’s visit, marked by the presence of Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, DFC and Morocco’s government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment.

The US also plans to open a Prosper Africa office in Morocco. The US initiative seeks to promote trade between the US and Africa.

Minister Delegate to Morocco’s FM Mohcine El Jazouli expressed satisfaction with the US’ announcement to open the office in Morocco.

He said that the decision is in line with Morocco’s vision to position itself as a pole towards Africa for a number of countries, especially the US.

The official said that the US initiative was launched in 2018, involving 17 American agencies that work to promote businesses and trade cooperation.