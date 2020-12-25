Agadir’s ‘Amalway Trambus’ Project Pending Official Approval

Spread the love

Agadir, one of Morocco’s major cities, has released its new advanced transportation project under the 2020-2024 program of “Agadir urban development.” The much-anticipated — and promising — local development program is now pending administrative approval.

The program was initiated by King Mohammed VI on February 4 of this year.

The Trambus will be employed on a 15,5 km trajectory inside the urban areas of Agadir, through to to the city’s port.

The new transport will also give Agadir residents and the thousands of tourists who visit the Moroccan city the option to choose the style of transportation that suits them.

In addition to offering a better transport quality for Agadir residents, the initiative is also expected to create new job opportunities.

Authorities estimate that “Amalway Trambus” will be able to serve more than 60,000 individuals a day.

The project will serve as a Tramway and a bus. The Trambus will have the same privilege as a Tramway in the traffic code: a private road and stations for the Trambus like that of Tramway.

The new transport line will have 35 bus stops and 5 interchange stations, and will operate from 6 am to 10 pm. The wait time for every Trambus will be as short as 5 minutes, and there will be special stations for disabled people.

For the authorities in Agadir, the “Amalway Trambus” project will contribute to improving the national transport system.