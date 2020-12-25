Moroccan Jewish Community in US Celebrates Morocco-Israel Rapprochement

The community said the rapprochement between Morocco and Israel is like a dream that comes true.

Rabat – The Moroccan Jewish community in New York has welcomed Morocco’s decision to establish ties with Israel, celebrating what they said heralds a new era in Middle Eastern politics and interfaith dialogue.

The community said that the new links between Israel and Morocco are a source of “joy.”

The representatives of the community “remain very attached to its roots and country of origin, Morocco.”

The community emphasized that the rapprochement is a historic event that will promote peace.

“Other countries will follow Morocco’s example, the Rabbi of the Moroccan Jewish community, Gad Bouskila, told Morocco’s state media.

Recalling the importance of coexistence, the Rabbi said that rapprochement between Morocco and Israel will allow all religions to live in peace and “show our fraternity to the whole world.”

A native of Casablanca, Bouskila said the historic rapprochement could also offer new venues of dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis to end their decades-long conflict, promoting peace and mutual understanding in the Middle East.

“The agreements signed between Morocco and Israel will also be very beneficial in terms of trade and investment between the two countries,” Bouskila said.

The Rabbi of the Sephardic Congregation of Manhattan Raphael Benchimol said the Moroccan Jewish community is “very happy” with the rapprochement between Morocco and Israel.

“We hope and pray that the wonderful and fruitful relationship that exists between Moroccan Jews and the Kingdom of Morocco can be a shining example to inspire other countries, so that they can see the fruits of mutual respect and friendship between two peoples,” he said.

Benchimol noted that Morocco never left the community although they left it.

The religious official recalled the words of late King Hassan II: “When a Moroccan Jewish citizen leaves his country, we lose a citizen but we also gain an ambassador.”