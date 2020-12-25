New COVID-19 Strain: Morocco Bans Travel From Denmark

Denmark is among the European countries that detected cases of the new strain of COVID-19.

Rabat – Morocco has introduced an entry ban for travelers from Denmark, the European country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on December 24.

The brief statement emphasized that Morocco’s measure will continue until further notice.

The press release recalled that Morocco also introduced a night curfew during the night hours from December 23.

The night curfew, which will last for three weeks, is valid for all regions across Morocco.

“In addition, special restrictions may apply in delimited areas, and you should therefore always orientate yourself locally,” the statement said.

The Moroccan decision to ban travel from Denmark followed a similar announcement as part of the preventive measures to avoid the COVID-19 new strain.

On December 20, Morocco’s government decided to suspend all flights with the UK amid the emergence of a new strain of COVID-9.

The government said the decision will remain until further notice.

Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Bigum have also closed borders with the UK.

The announcement came after health officials in the UK announced that the situation is out of control.

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Jonhson said that the new strain of COVID-19 is 70% more infectious.

Experts, however, do not think the highly contagious new strain is deadly.

Morocco’s preventive measures also come as part of the country’s commitment to considerably limit the spread of the pandemic.

Morocco’s announcement to implement a night curfew comes just days before New Year’s Eve, when celebration is common at clubs and restaurants in major Moroccan cities.

With gatherings in close spaces being a main contamination factor, the Moroccan government decided to close all restaurants for three weeks, starting December 23.

Included in the measures are the cities of Marrakech, Tangier, Casablanca, and Agadir.

Morocco will also maintain all the other precautionary measures the country has adopted since March, including respect of social distancing, prohibition of large gatherings, and wedding parties.

Morocco’s authorities also continue to ask citizens to abide by all preventive measures, namely the wearing of face masks in public and respect for social distancing.

To date, Morocco has recorded 425,864 COVID-19 cases, including 388,728 recoveries and 7,130 deaths.