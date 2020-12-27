Seven Essential Tips on How to Stay Warm During Winter

Some approaches, like laying down a fuzzy throw rug or enjoying a hot cup of cocoa, are both practical and enjoyable!

As the days get shorter, nights elongate, and the temperature drops, we see the start of winter, the coldest season of the year, the time when everyone seeks tips to stay warm.

Winter generally starts on December 21 and reaches its end on March 21. This chilly season can bring pleasures with it, such as some flowers blooming. In winter, snowdrops, winter jasmine, and winterberry open their petals.

You can also enjoy the snow, go sledding, go skiing, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, or simply get cozy in bed with a cup of tea and a good book.

But in addition to these fun activities, with the plunging temperatures and icy weather, winter can also bring the cold and flu, and it can be tricky to step outside in the cold climate and retain your body heat. These are six tips to stay safe and warm this winter:

Bundle up

It might seem obvious, but dressing in layers is one of the most important steps for maintaining your warmth. Wear a hat, warm socks, sweaters, gloves, and a scarf.

The point of this tip to stay warm in winter is to shield yourself from the harsh air—don’t shy away from cotton, wool, and fleece that will make sure you are warm throughout the day whether you’re inside or out in the cold.

Layering gives you the option to pile on sweaters and jackets at the start of the day, but as you get warmer, you can simply peel one or two items off.

So this winter, embrace layering, pile on your clothes, and bundle up for extra warmth.

Consume hot food and drinks

When the temperature dips and cold winter weather sets in, a simple tip to stay warm is to fuel your body with food.

Foods that contain protein and carbohydrates usually produce heat in the body because they take more time to digest. Add a hot cup of cocoa or tea and you’re good to go.

Cooking warm meals can also heat up your house and increase humidity, as the heat from the stove travels to other spaces.

Soups and stews are long-simmering meals that warm your body as well as your home. Paired with a hot

herbal tea, making soup can leave you warm and cozy.

Stay active

Staying active in winter will boost your blood circulation and prevent muscle loss. Picking up your pace will lead to your body temperature rising as you break a sweat.

If you’re not a big fan of working out, you can keep it simple. Get your body moving by walking up the stairs or jumping rope, or doing yoga, which will certainly get your blood pumping.

Even light exercises can help you break a sweat and keep you warm. During winter, you can simply clean your room and your closet or just dance around your house, and following this tip will result in not only letting your body become and stay warm but also in generating heat around the house.

Add some rugs and curtains

The floor is responsible for as much as 10% of heat loss in your house, and the heat that will escape through the walls, around 35%.

Rugs add a layer of insulation to the floor during the cold months. Throw a fuzzy rug on bare floors during winter; this tip adds a decorative touch and helps your feet and the room in general stay warm.

Consider hanging thick curtains to shield your home from the chilly wind and prevent warm air from escaping. Remember, you can also open the curtains when there is sunlight during the day to make the most out of the sun’s heat.

Keep your bed warm

Sleeping in a warm bed means sleeping better. This could be a little bit tricky in the coldest season.

Change your bed’s position if necessary. If it’s under a window, it may help to move it to the other side of the room, against a solid wall.

Another easy but tremendously efficient tip to stay warm in winter is to change your bedsheets to flannel ones. Flannel is a soft woven fabric that has been brushed to make it fluffy and smooth. In addition to providing comfort, that fluffiness traps warm air. It also provides another reason to get matching flannel pajamas!

Another simple way to add extra warmth is cuddling up with a hot water bottle. Fill a bottle with warm — but not boiling — water, and use it to keep you cozy throughout the night.

Shower to keep yourself warm

To bring your body temperature back up after encountering cold, take a shower at the hottest temperature you can comfortably handle.

A hot shower can increase body temperature and relax the muscles, soothing the body physically and mentally. It can also improve blood circulation.

But getting out of that hot shower can be very unpleasant. One tip to stay warm in winter without shocking your body is to turn down the water temperature towards the end of your shower. That way you can ease into stepping out of the shower and make it more comfortable.

Make sure you place your towels in a dry area and try to use more than one to retain your body heat.

Get used to the cold

One of the most uncomfortable but still effective tips to stay warm in winter is to get used to the cold. Going out at least two hours daily will help you acclimatize to cold weather.

In the beginning, the procedure will be unpleasant and difficult but it’s worth reducing your body’s own “set point.”

Studies have shown that cold acclimation increases brown fat’s heat generation capacity. Brown fat plays a major role in consuming calories and releasing that energy as heat.

Start with a shorter duration and increase the time gradually. Try to not overdress but still wear enough to stay warm. To overcome the uncomfortable cold try thinking of colder times you have experienced. That will help you with perspective—mind over body.

The winter season starts at the end of December, lasts through January and February, and ends towards the end of March. All living creatures go through changes during the cold season. Some animals like bears hibernate during the four months. Trees remain in dormancy throughout the season, looking bare when all the leaves have already fallen. Thankfully, for people, there are plenty of tips to stay warm in winter so that you can not only survive, but enjoy the exciting season.