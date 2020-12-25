Active COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Drop Below 30,000

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,329 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 428,193 as of Friday, December 25, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 3,192 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 391,920. The number represents a national recovery rate of 91.5%.

In the past 24 hours, 40 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 7,170 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 29,103 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,224 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 107 who are under intubation and 721 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 15,117 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, including 12,788 that came back negative. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have excluded 3,941,378 suspected COVID-19 cases.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco. It recorded 952 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima came second, with 326 new cases and two new deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (297 new cases, five new deaths), Souss-Massa (192 cases, two deaths), Marrakech-Safi (155 cases, six deaths), and the Oriental region (109 cases, two deaths).

The regions of Fez-Meknes (95 cases, seven deaths), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (68 cases, three deaths), Draa-Tafilalet (59 cases, no deaths), Guelmim-Oued Noun (36 cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (36 cases), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (four cases) have all recorded less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.