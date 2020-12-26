Moroccan Cuisine: Five Salad Recipes You Must Try

Moroccan cuisine offers a variety of flavorful yet easy to make salads you can enjoy at any point of the meal.

Moroccans are known for their hospitality and flavorful and unique cuisine, so it comes as no surprise that Moroccan salad recipes have received worldwide recognition.

Good salads provide a host of nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants. Most salads are served at any point of the meal, whether as an appetizer, a main course, or even as a dessert.

Moroccans may not offer salads as the star of the show but still consider them essential elements of any meal, complementing the main dish and adding a vital flavor. These are five Moroccan salad recipes you must try:

Taktouka

Moroccan salads recipes, Taktouka. Photo: mymoroccanfood.com

Taktouka or Flifla is a delicious cooked salad that Moroccans eat as a dip. Hosts serve the zesty puree of tomatoes and roasted green peppers as a starter or a side dish, usually with bread.

Taktouka usually arrives at the table warm but you can also serve it cold with other foods, like rice, tajine, grilled meat or fish, or couscous. However, it tastes just as delicious when you eat it on its own.

Ingredients:

4 large tomatoes

2 large roasted green peppers

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon cumin

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ teaspoon salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper or red pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

4 tablespoons mixed chopped fresh parsley and coriander

Method:

Preheat your grill, place the green peppers on it, and turn them occasionally for five minutes, until tender and lightly charred. While the peppers are cooking, peel and chop your tomatoes into small pieces. Add them to your charred green peppers on the grill. Then add the garlic, salt, and spices and smash the softened vegetables with a spoon until the salad is well blended. Adjust the heat and let the mixture cook for another 10 minutes until all the liquids evaporate.

Taktouka is very healthy, delicious, and easy to prepare, and it is also suitable for vegetarians and vegans. You can serve the smokey Moroccan salad warm or cold, and top off the recipe with a drizzle of olive oil if you so desire.

Bakoula

Moroccan salads recipe, Bakoula. Photo: Jihad Dardar/Morocco World News

Bakoula or Khoubiza is another traditional Moroccan salad. Bakoula means mallow in the local dialect of Arabic (darija), and Moroccans usually serve it as a dip next to tajines. However, you can also have it as a sandwich.

Bakoula is not only a delicious and healthy Moroccan salad, but it is also an easy recipe.

Ingredients:

½ kilogram mallow

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cumin

3 cloves garlic, finely pressed

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup chopped parsley and coriander

½ teaspoon paprika

1 pickled lemon

1 handful red olives

Method:

Wash the mallow very well. Then drain it thoroughly and finely chop the leaves. Put them in a steamer for 20 minutes, until the leaves are dark and tender, remove any extra liquid, and transfer the mallow to a pot. Cook it over medium heat, gradually adding the oil and spices, while steadily mixing until all ingredients are combined.

As the final and optional step in the recipe, you can serve the bakoula with red olives and pickled lemon as a garnish, and voila, you have a delicious Moroccan salad!

Mloukhia

Moroccan Mloukhia. Photo: mymoroccanfood.com

Mloukhia means okra in English. Like your main ingredient in Bakoula, the plant belongs to the mallow family. Hosts in Morocco usually serve Mloukhia salad as a side dish so the family can eat a variety of vegetables along with the main meal.

Mloukhia is very rich in nutrients and vitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin K, making it one of the healthiest Moroccan salad recipes you must try.

Ingredients:

200 grams okra

2 large peeled tomatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon chopped garlic

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon paprika

Method:

Wash the okra, cut the stems, and chop it into small pieces. In a pan, bring water to boil and let the okra simmer for about 10 minutes. While the okra is simmering, heat a skillet and add olive oil, tomatoes, coriander, garlic, and salt. Cook them for 10 minutes while stirring occasionally. After simmering and draining the okra, add it to the skillet and cover it for 10 minutes until the okra pieces are soft.

Once you’ve followed all steps in the recipe, serve this cooked Moroccan salad warm or at room temperature, with a drizzle of olive oil.

Zaalouk:

Moroccan salad recipes, Zaalouk. Photo: Tamorlan

Zaalouk is a staple cooked salad in Moroccan cuisine, made with a simple recipe that features eggplant, tomatoes, and olive oil. You can serve this flavorful salad as a side dish, as a dip, or spread it on bread.

The velvety aubergine salad is naturally vegan and gluten-free and can be made easily and swiftly.

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant

2 fresh medium-sized tomatoes

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon paprika

½ tablespoon parsley

½ tablespoon coriander

½ teaspoon pepper

Method:

Wash your eggplant, prick it many times with the tip of the knife, and rub the skin with olive oil. Then place it over a hot grill and let each side cook for a couple of minutes until the eggplant turns to a golden brown. Chop the eggplant, the tomatoes, and the garlic and pour them into an oiled pan over medium heat. Next, add the spices and herbs and keep stirring the mixture until it reaches the thickness you prefer.

However you serve Zaalouk, it will suit your palate.

Feggous and tomato shlada

Feggous and tomato shlada. Photo: food.com

Shlada is the Moroccan term for salad. A very easy, simple recipe will produce this delicious Moroccan salad, made with feggous (Armenian cucumbers) or regular cucumbers and tomato with lemon juice or vinegar.

Ingredients:

5 fresh feggous

5 fresh tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped onion (optional)

2 tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar

A dash of salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

A dash of pepper

Method:

Lightly peel the feggous and the tomatoes and finely chop them into small pieces. Then mix them together with the parsley, onion, salt, and pepper and drizzle lemon juice or vinegar over the salad. You can leave it to marinate at room temperature to allow the flavors to blend.

Serve it in small bowls at room temperature or cold.

Vegetables are vital for good health and well being. Moroccan salads, loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, are not only nutritious and delicious but also come from easy recipes to follow at home.