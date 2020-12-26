Moroccan Judicial Police Uncover 2.5 Tonnes Cannabis Resin Near Laayoune

Security services found 75 packages of cannabis resin in a landfill near Laayoune.

Moroccan judicial police on Thursday discovered 2.5 tonnes of cannabis resin thrown in a landfill near Laayoune, the country’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has announced.

Moroccan judicial police, with the help of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), arrested a 42-year-old suspect after inspection on the same day.

The 2.5 tonnes of cannabis resin drug were found in 75 packages thrown on the outskirts of Laayoune.

Police also seized the suspect’s i vehicle, after establishing it was used for his criminal activity.

The suspect was found ‘wanted’ after looking into his identity and criminal record. Initial investigations also revealed the man had been involved in a similar incident of drug trafficking.

Investigations are ongoing to shed light on the extent of the suspect’s involvement and uncover possible extensions of the crime.

DGSN released its annual report recently on drug trafficking and other crimes’ statistics.

With regards to drug trafficking, Morocco’s security services seized 132 kilograms and 167 grams of cocaine in 2020. The number represents a 75% decrease compared to the previous year.

Moroccan police also seized 476,923 psychotropic tablets, including 145,848 of ecstacy tablets smuggled from European countries.

The number, however, represents a drop of 66% compared to the quantities of psychotropic tablets Moroccan police seized in 2019.

Heroin drugs seized this year remain stable. In 2020, Morocco’s DGSN services seized eight kilograms and 501 grams of heroin.

Meanwhile, seizures of cannabis and related substances increased to 217 tonnes and 323 kilograms. The number represents an increase of 37 tonnes compared to the previous year.

Moroccan police arrested 97,564 people for their involvement in drug trafficking cases this year. The number indicates a decline of 23% compared to 2019.