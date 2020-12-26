Essaouira Prepares for Morocco’s Mass Vaccination Campaign

The provincial Health Delegation prepares to vaccinate 244,392 inhabitants in the region.

Provincial health authorities in Essaouira have begun preparations for Morocco’s mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 by mobilizing 68 vaccination stations and 72 medical teams.

In a statement to the Moroccan state news agency, provincial health delegate Zakaria Ait Lahcen said that four of the 68 vaccination stations are located in the commune of Essaouira to a fixed vaccination point at the city level. The rest is set to be distributed around multiple local authorities in the region.

Composing the vaccination teams are 183 nurses, 23 doctors, as well as members of the Moroccan Red Crescent (CRM). The teams also include students of the Higher Institute of Nursing Professions (ISPITS) who received special training sessions.

As part of its mass vaccination operation against COVID-19, Essaouira is prepared to vaccinate approximately 244,392 inhabitants in the region. Meanwhile, the region’s health authorities are set to receive nearly 513,000 vaccine doses.

Earlier this week, Morocco’s government announced the purchase of 65 million doses of the two vaccines the country has chosen for the national campaign against COVID-19. Thegovernment said it aims to vaccinate at least 25 million people as part of its plans to maintain its goal of covering 80% of the Moroccan population to achieve herd immunity.

Previously, Morocco’s health minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced that the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be short and will not exceed three months.

He noted Morocco will be aiming to mobilize more than 25,600 medical personnel, including 11,000 in urban areas, while the health professionals involved with the vaccination campaign will administer 150 to 200 doses per day.

To ensure sufficient staffing, health officials might seek assistance from doctors in the private sector, medical students, nursing students, and members of medical organizations such as the Red Crescent.

In addition to people with chronic conditions, the national campaign will prioritize frontline workers such as medical staff, security services, local authorities, and educators.

Yesterday Morocco’s Ministry of Health registered 2,329 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 428,193.

In total, Morocco has so far recorded 7.170 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.