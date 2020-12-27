Morocco’s Former Minister Mohamed El Ouafa Dies Due to COVID-19

The official held several important positions, including diplomat, representing Morocco as an ambassador to India, Iran, and Brazil.

Rabat – Morocco’s former Education Minister Mohamed El Ouafa died today of COVID-19 complications.

Born in 1948 in Marrakech, El Ouafa was one of the leading members of the Independence (Al Istiqlal) Party.

El Ouafa was the Education Minister when Abdelilah Benkirane was Head of Government.

El Ouafa had a bachelor’s and graduate degree in economics from Paris.

In 1976, the former minister held the post of assistant professor at the Faculty of Law in Rabat.

He was a member of the House of Representatives from 1977 to 1997.

El Ouafa also chaired the municipal council of Marrakech from 1983-1992.

The former official had been a member of the executive committee of the Istiqlal Party since 1982.

El Ouafa also served as the Secretary General of the Youth Istiqlal party from 1976-1984 and served as president of the General Union of Students of Morocco.

During his political career, El Ouafa represented Morocco as an ambassador to India from 2000 to 2004, Iran in 2006, as well as to Brazil.

Several other iconic figures in Morocco died this year from COVID-19.

In November, Moroccan singer Mahmoud El Idrissi passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 70.

Moroccan journalist Driss Ouhab also died in October due to COVID-19.

The journalist was among the first to join the Moroccan television channel 2M after its launch in the late 80s.

Earlier this year in April, COVID-19 complications also claimed life of Jewish Moroccan musician Marcel Botbol.