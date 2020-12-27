Netanyahu Angers Moroccans for Displaying Divided Map of Morocco

Some Moroccans described the move as provocative, calling on Israel to update the map.

Rabat – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu angered Moroccans for displaying a divided map of Morocco, excluding Moroccan southern provinces.

On Saturday, Netanyahu spoke in a video on Twitter about his recent call with King Mohammed VI after Morocco and Israel officialized their move to establish full contact and diplomatic relations.

In the video, Netanyahu expressed his pride after the Moroccan decision and announced that a delegation from Morocco is expected in Israel next week.

While speaking, Netanyahu displayed a divided map of Morocco, which excludes Western Sahara.

אתמול שוחחתי עם מלך מרוקו, מוחמד השישי. כך סיימנו את השיחה >> pic.twitter.com/2XyaZ4VLvG — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 26, 2020

The map angered Moroccans who lashed out at the prime minister, calling on Israel to update the Moroccan map.

“Your appearance with a divided map of the honorable Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of your phone call with the king of the country is a provocation to the Moroccan people and a lack of respect for the king (sic)!” a Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user questioned, “why Morocco’s map is splited (sic) in 2?”

Others commented on Netanyahu’s post and shared the complete map of Morocco which includes its southern provinces.

Some Twitter users also called on Netanyahu to adopt the right Moroccan map like the US did recently.

US support for Moroccan sovereignty in Western Sahara

On December 10, US President Donald Trump announced his country’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Trump announced the news on Twitter before a Royal Cabinet statement from Morocco confirmed the announcement.

“Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity!” he tweeted on December 10.

Following Trump’s tweets, the White House shared a statement of Trump’s signing of the proclamation, reaffirming the vitality of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a credible and serious solution to end the conflict.

“The United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory,” the White House said.

On December 12, the US Embassy in Morocco said the American administration adopted the official undivided map of Morocco which includes the southern provinces.

US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer gave the map as a gift to King Mohammed VI in acknowledgment of “his bold leadership.”