36 Patients Died Due to COVID-19 in Last 24 Hours in Morocco

The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decrease as the number of recoveries rise.

Rabat -Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,517 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Today’s count brings the total number of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases to 432,079 as of December 27 at 6 p.m.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 1,965 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 398,060.

The number represents a national recovery rate of 92.1%.

In the past 24 hours, 36 patients died due to COVID-19. The death toll due to the pandemic reached 7,240, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

With recent recoveries, the number of active cases decreased to 26,779.

The number includes 1,232 patients in severe or critical condition.

Casablanca-Settat keeps topping the list of the most affected regions in Morocco. The region recorded 499 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 264 new cases and four deaths, followed by Souss-Massa (219 cases, three deaths), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (209 cases, four new deaths), Marrakech-Safi (110 cases, six deaths), and the region of Fez-Meknes (73 cases, one death).

The Oriental region recorded 51 new cases and three deaths, followed by Draa-Tafilalet (41 cases, one death), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (21 cases, one death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (18 cases, zero deaths), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (seven cases, zero deaths), and Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (five cases, zero deaths).