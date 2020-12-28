Moroccan Steel Company, Belgium’s VM Steel Create Joint Cooperation

The Belgian company vowed to supply customers with not yet available products in local markets at competitive prices.

Rabat – Belgian company, VM Steel, announced its decision to create joint cooperation with Morocco’s K-Steel Service Senhadji & Trade (K-3S & T).

VM Steel Maroc, will supply specialized metallurgical products, the Belgian company announced last week.

With its presence in Morocco, the company seeks to become a “benchmark in terms of supply in steel products” for its customers.

VM Steel Maroc will take over most activities of the Moroccan steel company.

“VM Steel Maroc is the first international subsidiary of VM Steel, and the choice of Morocco is not by chance,” the press release from the Belgian company said.

The statement emphasized Morocco’s importance in the African steel industry saying the country is an “incomparable axis of development.”

The warehouses of the company are located next to Antwerp Port. Belgium will help ensure “short delivery times for a wide range of products from ordinary steels to the most specialized alloys,” the company vowed.

The statement also reassured customers the company will offer products “unavailable on the local market with very competitive pricing for its partners.”

VM Steel is a Belgian family company and member of the Van Meerbeek group founded in 1875.

