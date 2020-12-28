Guelmim-Oued Noun Signs 5 Agreements Promoting Education and Training

The agreements aim to promote education and research in the region along with entrepreneurship, business development, and job opportunities.

On December 26 the Regional Academy of Education and Training (AREF), chaired by Saaid Amzazi, signed five partnership agreements that aim to strengthen training for residents of the Guelmim-Oued Noun region. The agreements have a total budget of MAD 298 million ($33 million).

Two of the agreements were signed between the Ministry of National Education, vocational training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Wilaya (governorate) of Guelmim-Oued Noun, the regional council, and the Ibn Zohr University of Agadir.

The two agreements aim to create a department of economics and transform the current school of technology into the National School of Applied Sciences. This transformation has a budget of MAD 80 million ($9 million). Another MAD 60 million ($7 million) has been earmarked for the creation of the National School of Business and Management.

The third agreement was signed between the Ministry of National Education, the Wilaya, the regional council, the province of Sidi Ifni, and Ibn Zohr University. The agreement concerns the creation of a higher school of applied sciences in Sidi Ifni with a budget of MAD 75 million ($8 million).

In addition, the fourth agreement will provide for the creation of a multidisciplinary faculty in the province of Assa-Zag. The agreement has a budget of MAD 81 million ($9 million) and was signed between the Wilaya of Guelmim-Oued Noun region and the Assa-Zag Provincial Council, among others.

Finally, the fifth agreement signed between the Regional Council and the AREF of the Guelmim-Oued Noun Region aims to strengthen education by creating a preparatory school in Guelmim with a budget of MAD 2.84 million ($317,000).

The council of the Guelmim-Oued Noun region and the Moroccan Center for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship (MCISE) also signed a partnership agreement that day. The agreement aims to mobilize young people in the field of entrepreneurship through a three-year action program with a budget of MAD 2.96 million ($330,000).

The agreement, signed by Mbarka Bouaida, president of the Guelmim-Oued Noun region, and Adnane Addioui, president of MCISE aims to involve 3,000 people aged 18 to 40 to organize 200 events that will support the skills of the region’s youth.

The agreement also has a goal to aid the progression of the ideas of 300 people and promote the development of 45 projects in the region.

In an effort to promote creative economic development, training, and employment opportunities for young people in the region, the center will work on monitoring the performance indicators of this program and organize training sessions. The center will also organize networking activities and business development at the local level.