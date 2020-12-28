Morocco Records 950 New COVID-19 Cases as Recoveries Near 400,000

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 950 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 433,029 as of Monday, December 28, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,515 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 399,575. The number represents a national recovery rate of 92.3%.

In the past 24 hours, 32 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 7,272 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 26,182 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,196 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 103 who are under intubation and 666 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 9,578 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, including 8,628 that came back negative. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have excluded 3,971,379 suspected COVID-19 cases.

In the past 24 hours, the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region overtook Casablanca-Settat in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded 315 new cases and four new coronavirus-related deaths, while Casablanca-Settat recorded 178 cases and seven fatalities.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima came third, with 139 new cases and four new deaths, followed by Souss-Massa (83 new cases, five new deaths), Fez-Meknes (71 cases, three deaths), and the Oriental region (55 cases, two deaths).

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (47 cases, no deaths), Marrakech-Safi (34 cases, four deaths), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (18 cases, one death), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (six cases), Draa-Tafilalet (three cases, two deaths), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (one case) have all recorded less than 50 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.