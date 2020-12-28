Morocco, Israel Discuss Industrial Cooperation

The virtual meeting is part of the agreement the two countries signed to resume diplomatic and bilateral relations.

Rabat – Morocco and Israel have discussed industrial cooperation as part of the countries’ decision to resume bilateral relations.

Morocco’s Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy announced today that he held a virtual meeting with Amir Peretz, the Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry.

Elalamy said that the meeting covered “prospects for bilateral industrial cooperation.”

As part of their diplomatic rapprochement, the two countries are set to cooperate in different sectors, including textile, food industry, applied research in industry, green technologies, and renewable energy, the Moroccan minister noted.

The decision comes after Morocco’s announcement to resume diplomatic relations with Israel.

On December 22, Morocco and Israel officialized their decision to establish relations by signing a “Joint Declaration” that included the US, which helped broker the deal between the two countries.

Under the Joint Declaration, Morocco and Israel announced their decision to cooperate in different fields, including tourism and trade.

The agreement notably includes opening direct flights between Morocco and Israel, with Israeli and Moroccan airline companies having already announced their eagerness to materialize this dimension of the bilateral agreement .

Bth countries also seek to promote a dynamic and innovative economic bilateral cooperation in trade investment, innovation, tourism, water, food security, and agriculture.

The two countries will also cooperate on energy, telecommunications, and a vast range of socio-economic sectors.