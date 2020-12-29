Moroccan PM: Government Committed to Support Sovereign Decisions

El Othmani has been facing criticism after his participation in the signing ceremony of the Joint Declaration with Israel and the US.

Rabat – On Wednesday, head of government Saad Eddine El Othmani announced his government’s commitment to back all initiatives and sovereign decisions from King Mohammed VI.

El Othmani answered questions from MPs at the House of Representatives on Monday regarding the Moroccan diplomatic action on Western Sahara.

The plenary session at the House of Representatives came after the US announced its decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

El Othmani received backlash from activists and some members of his political party after he signed a Joint Declaration with the US and Israel on December 22.

The declaration highlights the importance of the US decision regarding Western Sahara and officializes Morocco’s decision to establish relations with Israel.

Despite the decision, Morocco remains committed to continuing to defend the legitimate rights of Palestinians, emphasizing that the Palestine cause is one of its priorities.

In response to criticism, El Othmani reiterates the government’s and his commitment to continue supporting all initiatives and sovereign decisions from King Mohammed VI.

The head of government committed the efforts from the King stemming from “his wise and enlightened policy and far-sighted leadership.”

El Othmani also emphasized the importance of the US decision, describing it as a “clear position.”

“The effective implementation of the historic decision of the United States to recognize the sovereignty of the kingdom over the whole of the Moroccan Sahara will push other countries to follow this path politically and economically,” he said.

According to the head of government, four important sovereign decisions followed US recognition. Support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as the only solution to end the conflict, the decision to open a US consulate in Dakhla, and the American intention to encourage investments in the region are among the four decisions.

For El Othmani, the decision constitutes a “hard blow for the separatist claims and an outcome of the efforts” to defend Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The US continues to vow strong relations with Morocco after the US recognition over Western Sahara.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced last week that the US started the process to open its consulate in Dakhla.