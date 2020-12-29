Morocco to Mobilize Skills of Moroccans Abroad and Promote Investment

Morocco aims to mobilize the skills of Moroccans abroad and strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations in education and training.

In the aim to develop the social economy in Morocco, the Ministry of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicrafts, and Social Economy, and the Ministry Delegate in charge of Moroccans abroad signed a partnership agreement with the Office for Development of Cooperation on December 28 to mobilize the skills of Moroccans in foreign countries.

The two ministries aim to create a partnership by establishing a cooperation and coordination program on issues related to the development of the solidarity economy and the development of cooperatives in Morocco.

As part of a 2021-2030 action plan that aims to support 80% of handicraft and tourism cooperatives, the agreement seeks to support initiatives by Moroccans living abroad in the area of cooperation.

The agreement is part of the implementation of Article 16 of the Moroccan constitution and seeks to enhance the performance of programs and strengthen services for Moroccans abroad.

During the occasion, the minister of Tourism, Handicraft, Air Transport, and Social Economy, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, expressed how this agreement is an opportunity to encourage the Moroccan community to invest and contribute to territorial development through the involvement in existing cooperatives and by benefiting from the services provided in this plan.

On November 5, Morocco’s Delegate Minister in charge of Moroccans living abroad (MREs), Nezha El Ouafi, presented the “action report” for 2020 that sought to encourage more engagement from the increased number of Moroccans residing abroad in terms of investments, in order to reach 500,000 investors by 2030.

After signing the partnership agreement, Moroccan officials had a working meeting with diplomats from Asian countries to discuss ways they can strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations in areas related to the education system, training, higher education, and scientific research.

The meeting was held in the presence of Saaid Amazazi, Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Driss Ouaouicha, Minister Delegate in Charge of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Ambassadors representing the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partnership, including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, and the Philippines were also present.

During the meeting, the officials discussed their goals to strengthen partnerships between Moroccan universities, training institutions, and research structures and their counterparts in ASEAN countries.