Israel to Update Map of Undivided Morocco in Netanyahu’s Office

The Israeli Prime Minister angered Moroccans for displaying a divided map of Morocco, excluding southern provinces last week.

Rabat – A spokesperson from Israel’s Foreign Ministry reportedly vowed to replace the map in Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. The map excludes southern provinces from Morocco.

The Times of Israel cited an unnamed spokesperson from the foreign ministry, who said the map in Netanyahu’s office is “old and will be replaced.”

The map sparked outrage last week after the prime minister appeared in a video on Twitter speaking about his recent call with King Mohammed VI.

Netanyahu expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s decision to resume bilateral relations and full contacts with Israel.

The map in the background, however, angered Moroccans. The map shown was divided, excluding Western Sahara.

Moroccans took to social networks to express frustration, calling on Israel to update the Moroccan map while others on Twitter urged the Israeli government to follow the US and adopt an undivided map of Morocco.

On December 10, US President Donald Trump announced his country’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Trump also expressed unwavering support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and backed the Autonomy Plan.

He said the Moroccan initiative is the only basis for a just and lasting solution for “enduring peace and prosperity.”

Trump also signed a proclamation reaffirming his decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“The United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory,” the proclamation published by the White House reads.