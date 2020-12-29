Cold Wave to Hit Morocco’s Provinces Thursday, Friday

Temperatures will drop to -2 Celsius degrees in some provinces.

Rabat – The General Directorate of Meteorology announced on Tuesday a cold wave with temperatures ranging between -6 and -2 degrees Celsius in several provinces across Morocco between Thursday and Sunday.

Maximum temperatures will range between 5 and 11 degrees Celsius.

The cold weather will affect the provinces of Al Haouz, Al Hoceima, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Figuig, Guercif, Ifrane, and Jerada.

The cold front will also affect the provinces of Khenifra, Midelt, Taourirt, the landforms under Errachidia, Ouarzazate, Sefrou, Taroudant, Taza, and Tinghir.

The directorate also forecasts fairly low minimum temperatures ranging between -3and 1 degree Celcius for the provinces of Ifrane, Boulemane, Midelt, Beni Mellal, Azilal, Tinghir, Al Haouz, and Chichaoua on Wednesday.

A drop in temperatures in highlands across Morocco on Sunday and Monday are also expected.

In response to the cold wave, Morocco’s Ministry of the Interior and regional authorities launched a national campaign to support people living in remote areas.

The annual campaign, active since 2007, seeks to assist populations impacted by cold waves in over 1,500 remote villages in the Rif and Atlas Mountains.

The plan includes the mobilization of helicopters for emergency missions, including help to women giving birth and aid to people lost in the snowy mountains.

