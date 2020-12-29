New Book Promotes Role of Amazigh and Mediterranean Cultures in the Maghreb

The main point of this book is the emphasis placed on the important role of the immaterial Amazigh heritage and Mediterranean cultures in human development and their contributions to a culture of peace.

“Amazigh Culture and Mediterranean Cultures” is the title of a new book in French, edited by university researcher Moha Ennaji. Published by Karthala in Paris, this 222-page book is part of the debates in the Maghreb and in Europe relating to cultural pluralism in general and the promotion of Amazigh culture in particular.

The main point of this book is the emphasis placed on the important role of the immaterial Amazigh heritage and Mediterranean cultures in human development and their contributions to a culture of peace. It focuses on intercultural dialogue and the role of Amazigh culture in the democratization process in the Maghreb. The book helps the reader rethink the Maghreb by establishing coherent strategies that make it possible to consolidate intercultural dialogue, social cohesion, and democratic culture throughout the Mediterranean region.

This book brings together a large number of researchers and writers who work for the humanist values ​​of freedom, solidarity, and peace while combating violence and extremism during a crucial time for the Maghreb and Europe.

The aim of the book is to sensitize the general public to the role of culture and its consequences in human and social development. It also promotes the Amazigh and Mediterranean cultures and their contribution to the rapprochement of peoples.

The book debates themes that integrate the social, economic, cultural, literary, religious, and political dimensions and questions the theoretical, methodological, and practical aspects of multiculturalism characterizing the Mediterranean region.

Issues relating to history, modernity, and cultural diversity and their role in the consolidation of peace, democracy, and development are also discussed.

All the chapters of this work adopt a multidisciplinary approach by linking the Maghreb and Europe through the incorporation of the concepts of Abdelkebir Khatibi’s “plural Maghreb” (1983), Homi Bhabha’s “third space” (2007), and the hybridity of Alfonso de Toro (2009).

This volume comes in two parts. The first is composed of chapters based on academic scientific research relating to the main theme. The second is devoted to stories and testimonies on intercultural dialogue and on living together from writers from the Maghreb and Europe.

Maghrebi and European authors have contributed to this volume, namely: Jaan de Ruiter, Alfonso de Toro, Mohamed Nedali, Belkacem Boumedini, Issa Ait Belize, Jean-Marie Simon, Mohamed Taifi, Enza Palamara, Marc Bourcrot, Juliane Tauchnitz, Fatima Sadiqi and Moha Ennaji.