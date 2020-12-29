International Football Player Kylian Mbappé Visits Morocco for Holiday

Despite the global coronavirus health crisis, the Paris Saint-Germain player chose Morocco’s Red City to spend his holidays and rest.

French international football player, Kylian Mbappé Lottin, is currently visiting Morocco to rest and celebrate the New Year holiday.

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player chose Marrakech to spend his holidays and give himself the time he needs to unwind and boost his energy before the National Championship and the UEFA Champion League.

Born in 1998 in Paris, Mbappé is considered one of the best players in the world and is known for his clinical finishing, dribbling, strength, and explosive speed.

The French football player made his professional debut in 2015, at the age of 16 with Ligue 1 club Monaco, where he won the title of “Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year” and the Golden Boy award.

Mbappé became the youngest French player to score at a FIFA World Cup in 2018 where he received the Best Young Player and French Player of the Year awards for his performance.

With PSG, Mbappé won three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France titles, finished as Ligue 1 top scorer twice, won Ligue 1 Player of the Year, and is the fourth-highest goalscorer in the club’s history. He is the second-most expensive player and most expensive teenager ever. So far, the 21-year-old has scored 90 goals in his 124 appearances for the French club.

On September 7, Mbappé had to withdraw from the French national team after testing positive for coronavirus. He missed the game against Croatia after being isolated from the rest of the team, the French national team announced.