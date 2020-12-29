Video Israeli Orchestra Records Morocco’s National Anthem

Spread the love

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra has recorded the national anthem of Morocco to honor the country’s decision to resume diplomatic relations with Israel.

The national anthem was recorded on December 23 through a virtual collaboration with Moroccan musical collective 3 VOIX De L’espoir (Three Voices of Hope).

In a video recording of the performance, Moroccan singers from 3 VOIX De L’espoir appear singing the national anthem while the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra plays the composition.

Israeli composer Nizar El-Khater led the orchestra during its performance. The band performed and recorded Morocco’s national anthem at the Jerusalem Theater.

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra is an important actor in Israel’s cultural diplomacy. Earlier this year, the group recorded the national anthem of the UAE to celebrate the Abraham Accords.

The recent recording of Morocco’s national anthem came only one day after Morocco and Israel signed a joint declaration officially re-establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Morocco’s Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, signed the joint declaration with Israel’s National Security Advisor, Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Through the declaration, the two countries pledged to reopen their respective liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv and to launch direct air routes as soon as possible.

The international community has overall welcomed the Moroccan-Israeli rapprochement. The UN considered the development as an important step towards achieving peace in the Middle East and North Africa region.