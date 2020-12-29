Last week, public authorities in Taroudant announced the enforcement of the new state of emergency measures after an increase of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Spread the love

As part of Morocco’s national mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19, the province of Taroudant has mobilized 120 health centers.

The province has begun taking all the necessary measures to ensure the success of this important national campaign.

Last week, public authorities in Taroudant announced the enforcement of the new state of emergency measures that aim to strengthen the prevention against the spread of COVID-19. The increased measures come after a significant increase in patients contaminated with the virus.

The tightening of measures in the province began on Monday, December 23 at 8 p.m and will last for a period of 15 days, as announced by the provincial monitoring committee.

These measures require citizens to obtain exceptional authorization to travel to and from Taroudant, with the exception of travel for health and professional reasons. Hammams, gardens, and public places were forced to close while shops and cafes are banned from broadcasting football matches and must cease operating at 8:00 p.m.

Taroudan’s measures also include strengthening citizens’ compliance with preventive measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing. Offenders of the law face being charged a fee or possible jail time.

Earlier this month, Morocco’s government announced the purchase of 27 million doses of the Sinopharma and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The government also said that the campaign will be short, not exceeding three months, and aims to vaccinate at least 25 million people. This number amounts to 80% of the Moroccan population, which the government hopes will help achieve herd immunity.

As part of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Morocco will mobilize more than 25,600 medical personnel, including 11,000 in urban areas. Health professionals will administer 150 to 200 doses per day, prioritizing frontline workers such as medical staff, those in security services, local authorities, educators, and people with chronic conditions.

The widespread of the coronavirus strain that emerged in the UK sparked concern among Moroccans, however, the director of the Medical Biotechnology Laboratory at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Rabat confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the new mutation.

As of yesterday, Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 950 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number to 433,029. The ministry recorded 7,272 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.