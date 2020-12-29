Morocco Confirms 42 COVID-19-Related Deaths in Last 24 Hours

The country’s active COVID-19 cases reached 26,446 as of December 29.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,160 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The number brings the total of confirmed cases to 435,189 as of Tuesday, December 29 at 6.m.

Moroccan health officials also announced 42 deaths. Death toll due to COVID-19 reached 7,314.

Morocco also confirmed 1,854 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 401,429.

To date, Morocco has 26,446 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,159 patients in severe or critical condition.

In the past 24 hours, the Casablanca-Settat region topped the list of regions, where most of COVID-91 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Casablanca-Settat recorded 992 new cases and 17 coronavirus-related deaths, while Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 371 cases and zero fatalities.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra came third, with 190 cases and five new deaths, followed by Marrakech-Safi (173 new cases, five new deaths), Souss-Massa (119 cases, three deaths), and the Beni Mellal-Khenifra (84 cases, one death).

The region of Oriental reported 79 cases, four cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (57 cases, three deaths), Draa Tafilalt (41 COVID-19 cases, two deaths), Guelmim Oued Noun (30 cases, two deaths), Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (16 cases, zero death) and Dakhla Oued Eddahab ( eight cases, zero death).