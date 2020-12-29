ISESCO, Huawei Morocco Sign Agreement to Support Remote Education

ISESCO and Huawei’s agreement includes 200 tablets that will be distributed in a number of Moroccan schools to facilitate and ensure the effectiveness of remote learning.

To support the continuation of remote education, the headquarters of the World Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) organizes an agreement signing ceremony in partnership with Huawei Morocco in Rabat.

The ceremony, which was held at ISESCO’s headquarters in Rabat, saw the presence of several prominent figures of the educational sector in Morocco. The agreement includes 200 tablets that will be distributed in a number of Moroccan schools to facilitate and ensure the effectiveness of remote learning, according to a press release from Huawei Morocco. press release.

During the event, the Director-General of ISESCO in Morocco, Dr. Salem Ben Muhammad Al-Malik, reaffirmed the organization’s desire to cooperate and establish a partnership with its member states’ civil society organizations. He said ISESCO wants this cooperation to operate within the framework of its new vision and strategy to help member states develop technology and innovation.

Al-Malik also expressed happiness ISESCO’s partnership with Huawei Morocco. He argued that modern technology is the way to overcome the challenges the world is facing today. The COVID-19 pandemic, he explained, has revealed the importance of technology in confronting present and future challenges.

Al-Malik concluded by citing distance learning as an instance of how technology h For his part, the Managing Director of Huawei Peng Cui, expressed the company’s pride in collaborating with ISESCO. He said that the company has put considerable efforts in promoting educational and cultural projects and training programs across Morocco.

Cui noted that Huawei has been in Morocco for 20 years, during which time it has implemented numerous projects and programs in a number of regions of the kingdom and sponsored thousands of Moroccan students.

Huawei Morocco’s chief also stressed that the company is eager and poised to contribute its experience and resources to making a notable success out of its cooperation with ISESCO.

In April 2020, ISESCO launched its“ISESCO Digital Platform” to raise awareness about COVID-19. The initiative allows users to learn about prevention measures, health, and education issues while bringing credible knowledge and technological tools to both ISESCO member states and international users.

The organization has also announced its plans to launch an educational platform to help Moroccan parents and families to better raise their children by developing a healthier approach to education culture.

In June 2020, Morocco’s minister of Education Saaid Amzazi chaired a progress update meeting to review the 14 ICT Academies that Huawei had established in Moroccan universities in efforts to enhance the quality of Morocco’s ICT education.

Huawei’s Academy program, which encourages Moroccan students to become Huawei- certified for global industry chains, trains over 700 students per year.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Huawei’s Academy also adopted Morocco’s remote education policy and launched a campaign called “Go Digital.”

By June of this year, 1,300 Moroccan students had participated in Huawei’s contests, events, and roadshows, including 100 who have been certified, the company revealed in a press release.

Huawei Morocco has also donated 172,000 medical masks, along with an integrated system of equipment and programs for the organization of remote meetings in three administrative sites. According to the company, its system has helped the Moroccan health sector to speed up and improve the analysis of certain medical examinations.