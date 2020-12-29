Frontera Abierta Forum to Host Debate on Spanish Enclaves of Ceuta, Melilla

The forum serves as an opportunity for analysts to share and exchange thoughts on different regional and international topics.

Rabat – The Frontera abierta (Open Frontier) forum will broadcast a debate to discuss the “future” of the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on Wednesday.

The debate will take place on the forum’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Moroccan time.

Washington-based Moroccan analyst Samir Bennis, the editor-in-chief of Morocco World News, will participate in the debate along with Spanish writer and journalist Ignacio Cembrero.

Melilla journalist Alberto Benzaquen and Said Chramti, president of the Great Rif Association for Human Rights and member of the National Committee for the Demand for the Liberation of Ceuta, Melilla and the Islands, will also take part.

Spanish journalist Antonio Navarro Ameudo will moderate the debate.

The discussion around the Spanish enclaves will take place amid a point of friction between Spain and Morocco.

In a recent interview, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani suggested that Morocco should begin to put a greater focus on the situation of Ceuta and Melilla.

He told Saudi television channel Al Sharq that “Ceuta and Melilla are among the points on which it is necessary to open discussion.”

The statement angered Spain, which summoned the Moroccan ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, for consultations.

Benyaich reiterated Morocco’s position, saying it is unchanged.

She said Morocco still considers Ceuta and Melilla occupied territories, La Vanguardia reported.

The Moroccan official, however, said El Othmani’s satement does not mean Morocco will seek to bring the topic to the center of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ceuta and Melilla were part of Morocco for much of the medieval age. The two cities have been a source of contention since the 15th to 16th centuries, when Spain claimed them.

The forum seeks to discuss the issue of the Spanish enclaves after reviewing several other topics, including Western Sahara.

Open Frontier seeks to establish a permanent debate forum on international and national issues from Spain, convening academics, analysts, and experts to exchange views.