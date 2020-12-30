Morocco’s DGST-DGSN File Complaint Against Diaspora Members for Insulting Public Institutions

The institutions condemned all allegations and spread of fake news against security services in Morocco and their employees.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s security services have filed a complaint against individuals residing abroad for insulting public officials and security bodies.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), and the General Directorate of Studies and Documentation (DGED) filed a joint complaint to the Public Prosecutor Office at the Rabat Court of First Instance against some individuals residing abroad.

Citing the principles of “state protection” and “national interest,” the joint complaint argued that security officials, national institutions, and other symbols of national sovereignty and integrity “need to be protected” in the exercise of their duties.

It pointed to the “baseless” accusations, verbal abuses, defamations, and other forms of personal, slanderous attacks state representatives and security officials often receive from certain individuals mostly residing abroad. The complainants suggested that such unsubstantiated allegations put into disrepute Morocco’s public institutions and ultimately undermine national interests.

The identities of the accused have not been revealed but the complaint did publicly condemn their involvement in broadcasting and sharing fake allegations against public security institutions.

In a subsequent, also joint, statement the DGSN, DGST, and DGED said that the decision to file the complaint is part of their right to preserve their integrity against ill-intentioned and “fictitious” allegations. The security bodies added that the decision is part of its approach guaranteed to security employees in defense of the state and national interest.