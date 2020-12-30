The study concluded by selecting a total of 17 Moroccans among the 200 profiles identified.

Spread the love

Nine Moroccans ranked among the top 100 African economic leaders in Choiseul’s 2020 ranking, which was revealed on Monday 28 December.

The Choiseul Institute, which bills itself as dedicated to the development of business opportunities in Africa, explores and assesses trends in the African business environment.

The institute also organizes events that bring together some of the most influential decision-makers in Africa and Europe including corporate leaders, international funders, heads of state, and business community representatives.

According to the institute, the Choiseul 100 Africa is an independent annual study that identifies and ranks the most promising young African leaders 40-years-old and under. The selected figures are expected to play a major role in the continent’s economic development in the near future.

The study takes specific criteria into account to rank the selected profiles. Image and reputation, power and function, influence and networks, potential, and leadership are among the considered skills.

The total score obtained in the different categories determines the position of each laureate in the final ranking. Profiles with less than 10% in any of the categories are eliminated.

This year’s final rankings include 17 Moroccans among the 200 profiles initially identified. Of the 17 Moroccans, nine ranked in Choiseul’ss top 100 of Africa’s future economic leaders.

The nine top Moroccan profiles selected

In 8th place is Badr Alioua in 8th place. A graduate of the Polytechnique Engineering School and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris, Alioua currently serves as the Chief Executive of Wafasalaf, a Moroccan investment bank.

Marouane Ameziane ranked 19th. An alumni of the Ecole des Mines de Paris and of the Said Business School at the University of Oxford, Ameziane is the Executive Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development.

Abdellatif Kabbaj, in 26th place, is the Managing Director of Softgroup, a Casablanca-based real estate agency. He graduated from HEC Maroc, Morocco’s leading business school.

Saad Sefrioui, who ranked 28th place, serves as Deputy Managing Director of Addoha Group, a real estate development agency. He graduated from the HEC Montreal business school in Canada.

Sarah Kerroumi, Secretary-General of Ynna Holding, an IT and real estate company, and a graduate of Al-Akhawayn University in Morocco and Johnson & Wales in the US, came in 36th place.

Ibrahim Belkora, 51st, is the Managing Director of Agro Juice Processing, a Meknes-based juice production company. and graduate of Groupe IFG France, an elite business and management school.

Mehdi Alj, the, of Sanam Agro and graduate of EDC Paris Business School, ranked 66th.

Mehdi Bennouna, who came in 78th place, is the Managing Director of Mutandis Group, a sales company. He graduated from the Polytechnique Engineering School and IFP School.

Naoufel Ghafir, in 79th, is the CEO of AXA Partners for Morocco, Tunisia, and West Africa. He is a graduate of Telecom Sudparis Engineering School and Sciences Po.

The eight Moroccans from Choiseul’s second list

Najwa El Iraki, founder and managing director of AfricaDev Consulting Ltd, was 108th place with three stars. Hamza Kabbaj, managing director of SGTM, ranked in 111th place with three stars. Rachid Kettani, Chief Financial Officer of Attijariwafa Bank, came in 114th place with three stars.

Karim Beqqali, managing director of Yamed Capital, was 127th with two stars. Anis Sefrioui, managing director of Arena Property Development, came in 141st place with two stars. Nawfal Terrab, managing director of NT Global Invest, ranked 144th with two stars.

Loubna Tricha, Director General of the Office for Professional Training and Labor Promotion (OFPPT) was 148th with two stars, while Meryam El Ouafi, President and CEO of Green Engineering Mission, came in 164th place with one star.