Fishing Boat Crash: Strong Wave Kills 4 Fishermen in Morocco’s Tarfaya

Rabat – A strong wave caused a fishing boat carrying 14 fishermen to crash near Tarfaya, southern Morocco, in the early hours of Thursday.

The wave destroyed the fishing boat after leaving the port of Tarfaya, Morocco’s state media reported.

Preliminary data on the tragic incident said that authorities rescued three people, who were transferred immediately to the emergency room of the Tarfaya Health Center.

Authorities recovered four other individuals, while a search is ongoing to find other missing fishermen.

Morocco launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the fishing boat crash.

This is not the first time a tragic accident has happened on Tarfaya’s coast.

In January 2019, authorities rescued 30 fishermen aboard a boat that started to sink off the city’s shores.